The US government has travel concerns about Ghana, citing crime, weak health infrastructure, and violence against women and LGBTQ+ travellers

Four areas in Ghana have been singled out for a higher Level 3 risk rating, with the US urging citizens to reconsider travel to those zones

The advisory outlines specific threats ranging from carjacking and sexual assault to limited emergency medical services outside of Accra

The US has generally flagged travel to Ghana as a level 2 risk, urging increased caution from its citizens.

It, however, has flagged four areas as level 3 risks, urging its citizens to reconsider travel.

The US government has some major travel concerns about Ghana. Credit: Al Drago/Jim WATSON

Source: Getty Images

The advisory from July 2026 notes that the increased risk in Ghana is due to crime, poor health infrastructure, violence against women, and violence against lesbian and gay travellers.

For the areas with level 3 risks, the US State Department noted the northern border in the Upper East Region, the Northeast Region, the Upper West Region, and areas west of the N12 highway in the Savannah Region due to crime.

What the US says about crime in Ghana

Violent crime, such as carjacking, street mugging and assault, occurs in Ghana. These crimes often happen at night and in remote locations. Criminal groups may use blockades to slow down or stop vehicles. Stay aware of your surroundings, especially when walking or driving at night. Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Crimes of opportunity, including petty theft, are a serious problem in Ghana. Thieves often target people who seem wealthy or vulnerable. These crimes usually happen at night and in remote places. Always stay aware of your surroundings, especially if you are walking by yourself.

Sexual assault is significantly underreported in Ghana. Domestic violence is a crime in Ghana, but police rarely respond to reports of domestic violence.

What the US says about health risks in Ghana

The advisory also raises serious concerns about healthcare access. Emergency medical services outside Accra are described as limited, and the State Department warns that serious medical emergencies may require evacuation.

American travellers are advised to confirm their insurance policies include medical evacuation coverage before travelling.

What the US says about sexual discrimination

On LGBTQ+ safety, the advisory notes that Ghanaian law criminalises samesex relationships, with penalties including fines or imprisonment of up to three years. Enforcement is described as directed primarily at men.

The State Department also points to a rise in criticism and physical violence targeting individuals based on sexual orientation in recent years, as well as reports of coercive practices pressuring gay and lesbian people to renounce their identities.

UK issues travel advisory for 5 African nations

The UK government has issued a travel advisory urging British nationals to exercise caution when travelling to five African countries in 2026.

The five countries listed in the advisory are the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Nigeria, and Sudan.

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Source: YEN.com.gh