La Dadekotopon MP Rita Naa Odoley Sowah spoke out against the October 2 demolition at La Pleasure Beach, condemning the destruction of local businesses

Sowah distanced the government from the exercise despite the presence of military personnel at the scene of the demolition

The MP pointed fingers at the Board Chairman of a popular establishment, claiming he authorised the operation

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The MP for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has been fuming over the October 2 demolition at La Pleasure Beach.

Sowah decried the destruction of businesses and the impact on people in her district losing their livelihoods.

The MP for La Dadekotopon, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, is upset with the demolition at La Pleasure Beach. Credit: Jubilee House/Rita Naa Odoley Sowah

Source: Facebook

She, however, distanced government actors from the operation despite the presence of the military during the demolition

The MP instead pointed fingers at key figures working under the banner of the nearby Labadi Beach Hotel.

Speaking at the scene of the demolition, Sowah said it was the Board Chairman of the Labadi Beach Hotel who was behind the demolition.

“We have given you land to build the Labadi Beach Hotel, and now this is the reward of the people. What about this one? It is the Labadi Beach Hotel, with their board chairman, who is leading this exercise. The government has no knowledge I would want to put it on record.”

“I called the MD from Labadi Beach Hotel; he said he didn't know anything about it. I called a board chair, and he told me on authority they were going to demolish everything because it belongs to Labadi Beach Hotel.”

Security personnel have been posted across the site, blocking access to sections where demolition has already taken place.

While their presence has kept the exercise orderly, the mood at the scene is visibly strained, with some workers and residents in tears, particularly those who relied on the facility for their daily income.

The demolition follows a prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding La Pleasure Beach. In the weeks leading up to the exercise, facility management had refused to comply with earlier directives to vacate the premises, citing an unresolved court case over the ownership of the land. Despite that legal process reportedly still being active, the demolition proceeded on Wednesday morning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh