Spain Names 9 Conditions for Foreigners Seeking Second-Chance Residence Permits

Spain's government published full eligibility requirements for a second-chance temporary residence permit aimed at foreigners already in the country

The permit targets foreign nationals whose previous residence authorisation was refused renewal for reasons unrelated to public order or national security

Applicants must satisfy all nine conditions simultaneously, including a minimum of two years of continuous residence in Spain before applying

Spain's Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration has published the complete set of eligibility requirements for a temporary residence permit under exceptional circumstances, commonly known as a second-chance permit, intended for foreign nationals already residing in the country.

The permit is grounded in Organic Law 4/2000 of 11 January, on the Rights and Freedoms of Foreigners in Spain and their Social Integration, alongside Royal Decree 1155/2024 of 19 November, which provides the implementing regulations under articles 124 to 132.

Spain publishes all nine eligibility rules for its second-chance residence permit. Image credit: Europa Press News/Getty Images

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Who the second-chance permit targets

The authorisation is narrowly defined. It applies to foreigners who previously held a regular residence permit that was not granted on exceptional grounds, and whose renewal was subsequently refused for reasons other than threats to public order, security, or public health.

Notably, individuals who have received certain court rulings, including decisions denying or acquitting them, remain eligible to apply.

Citizens of European Union member states, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland are excluded, as are family members of EU citizens to whom community rules apply.

The nine conditions applicants must meet

Spain requires applicants to satisfy all nine conditions simultaneously. Beyond the citizenship exclusion, applicants must be physically present in Spain at the time of submission and must not hold international protection applicant status during that process. Any time spent in Spain as an international protection applicant does not count towards the residency requirement.

Applicants must demonstrate at least two years of continuous residence in Spain immediately before submitting their application. They must pose no threat to public order, safety, or public health, and must hold no criminal record in Spain or in any country where they have lived during the previous five years, for offences recognised under Spanish law.

Additional conditions bar applicants who appear on inadmissibility lists in countries that hold relevant agreements with Spain, as well as those still bound by a commitment not to return to the country. Payment of the applicable administrative processing fee is also mandatory.

Finally, applicants must not already hold any form of stay or residence authorisation, nor may they be involved in any active procedure to obtain, extend, renew, or modify such an authorisation at the time of applying.

The criminal record condition remains a firm barrier for those with convictions, though the inclusion of applicants with certain judicial outcomes broadens the permit's reach somewhat compared to a stricter reading of the rules.

Spain lists 23 countries eligible for citizenship after 2 years

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain has stated that citizens from 23 countries and groups can qualify for citizenship after just two years of legal residency.

This comes with four recognised routes to naturalisation: by option, by discretionary conferral, by residency, and by possession of status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh