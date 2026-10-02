Six members of Wontumi FM/TV’s sports team have been reported to have left the media company

The departing presenters, analysts and producers have been linked to Ahenfie FM/TV

The exits have been reported following Wontumi’s conviction, but their reasons are not established

Wontumi Multimedia has recorded a string of departures from its sports department, with six workers reported to have left the Kumasi-based broadcaster for Ahenfie FM/TV.

Six familiar faces leave Wontumi’s media company after his 20-year jail sentence. Image credit: Peace FM, Wontumi FM

Source: UGC

The company, which operates Wontumi FM and TV, belongs to Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The exits have attracted attention in the months following the businessman’s conviction and 20-year prison sentence on July 20, 2026, over illegal mining-related offences.

Recent reports identify presenters, analysts and producers among those who have moved on, bringing changes to the station’s sports broadcasting team.

Below are the six workers named in the departure reports.

Six workers leave Wontumi Multimedia

1. Fancy Di Maria

Kennedy Amoako, known as Fancy Di Maria, served as the station’s head of sports. He publicly announced his departure on September 20, thanking Chairman Wontumi, management, listeners and viewers for their support.

A demand notice from the company’s lawyers subsequently stated that he had informed management of his exit on September 18. The company demanded a GH¢1,254,000 refund over an alleged employment agreement breach.

2. Shadrack Otto

Shadrack Otto, the producer of Wontumi Sports Buffet, announced his departure on X on September 28. His farewell message expressed appreciation for the opportunities and memories he had gained during his time at the station.

Otto did not explain what prompted his decision.

3. Newton Lartey Peter

Sports analyst Newton Lartey Peter also announced his departure in a Facebook post, with his exit reported on September 29. He thanked Wontumi Multimedia and acknowledged the messages of support he had received.

He initially did not disclose his next destination.

4. OKT Ranking

Okyere Kwame Tawiah, popularly called OKT Ranking, worked as an executive producer in the sports department. Recent reporting identifies him among the former Wontumi workers who have moved to Ahenfie Media.

5. Obaatan

Sports presenter Paul Asamoah, known as Obaatan, has also been reported to have left Wontumi for Ahenfie FM/TV. The available reports do not specify his exact departure date.

6. Michael Akomeah

Michael Akomeah, widely known as Sports Messiah, is the latest reported departure. A report published on October 2 confirmed that the sports broadcaster and analyst had moved to Ahenfie FM/TV.

Ahenfie attracts former Wontumi staff

The October 2 report places all six former workers at Ahenfie, which has been assembling an experienced sports broadcasting team for its listeners and viewers.

However, the reports do not establish that Wontumi’s conviction was the reason for their departures.

George Ferguson exits EIB Network

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian broadcaster George Ferguson’s resignation from EIB Network’s Empire FM in Takoradi and the farewell message he shared with management, colleagues and listeners.

Ferguson described his time at the station as a valuable chapter and hinted at a new beginning with the sign-off, “New chapter. New energy. Bigger vibes.” His departure prompted messages of support and questions about what comes next.

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Source: YEN.com.gh