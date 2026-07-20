The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced planned maintenance outages affecting several communities in the Ashanti Region

On Tuesday, July 21, areas around Kumawu Township will lose power for eight hours during the maintenance exercise

A second round of outages is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, hitting communities including Mamponteng, Dwumanafo and Ankaase Hospital

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled maintenance works across parts of the Ashanti Region that will result in power outages lasting up to eight hours across two consecutive days.

The power distributor issued the notice on Monday, July 20, 2026, stating that the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery to customers in the affected zones.

The ECG announces a 8-hour power outage in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21 to 22, 2026. Photo credit; Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Areas losing power on Tuesday, July 21

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, electricity supply will be cut between 9:00am and 4:00pm in communities within and around Kumawu Township.

The affected areas include Etia SHS, Abrebrakyewaa, Bodomase, Kumawu, Aninangya, Wueaso, Abotanso, Agona, Etia, Oyoko, Sekyere and Dadiase, along with surrounding communities.

Areas losing power on Wednesday, July 22

A second maintenance exercise will follow on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, running during the same window of 9:00am to 4:00pm.

Communities set to be affected on that day include Mamponteng, Dwumanafo, Aboaso, Hemang, Ankaase Hospital, Mpobi, Ejuratia, Kona, Asonomaso and sections of Agona, as well as nearby areas.

ECG extended an apology to residents and businesses in the affected communities for the disruption the works will cause, and urged those in the listed areas to make the necessary preparations ahead of the outages.

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GMet list areas to face thunderstorms

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a forecast for Monday, July 20, warning of mist, fog, and reduced visibility in coastal and hilly areas.

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain were expected to hit parts of the northern, middle, and transition sectors by late afternoon.

The forecast came as Ghana's 2026 rainy season has already caused devastating flooding that killed 34 people and displaced over 91,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh