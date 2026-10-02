Refugees in the United States have received a fresh update on the requirements for securing permanent residency

US immigration authorities have outlined key conditions applicants must satisfy before moving forward with their Green Card applications

The latest guidance contains important details that eligible refugees may want to know

Refugees living in the United States have received an important immigration update on the requirements for obtaining permanent residency.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined seven conditions that refugees must meet to qualify for adjustment of status and apply for a Green Card.

US lists 7 requirements refugees must meet to get Green Card. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The process allows eligible refugees to seek lawful permanent resident status after meeting the required residency conditions.

US lists 7 Green Card requirements for refugees

According to USCIS, refugees seeking to adjust their status to lawful permanent resident must meet all seven requirements.

The requirements are:

The applicant must properly complete and submit Form I-485.

The applicant must have been admitted to the United States as a refugee under Section 207 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The applicant must be physically present in the United States when submitting Form I-485.

The applicant must have been physically present in the US for at least one year after being admitted as a refugee.

The applicant's refugee status must not have been terminated or revoked.

The applicant must not have already obtained lawful permanent resident status through another route.

The applicant must be admissible to the United States for permanent residence or have an approved waiver for any applicable grounds of inadmissibility.

What refugees should know about Green Card process

The adjustment of status process is used by eligible refugees who want to obtain lawful permanent resident status without leaving the United States.

A Green Card allows a person to live and work permanently in the country, subject to US immigration laws.

Refugees who meet the requirements can access Form I-485 and follow the application process through USCIS's official channels.

The seven conditions are cumulative, meaning applicants must satisfy the applicable requirements before they can qualify for adjustment of status under the refugee provision.

UK Labour unveils new refugee routes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had unveiled a fresh immigration development that could affect refugees seeking to enter Britain.

The new plans introduced a different approach amid the government's wider efforts to tackle irregular migration.

More details had emerged about what the proposed changes could mean for those hoping to move to the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh