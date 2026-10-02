Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah appeared before EOCO on Thursday, October 1, in connection with allegations involving SIC Savings and Loans

The legislator was granted bail of GH¢50 million with three sureties after his voluntary appearance at the anti-graft office

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin used the development to challenge EOCO over its handling of drug investigations

Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has been granted bail amounting to GH¢50 million with three sureties after presenting himself to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Thursday, October 1.

The legislator walked into EOCO's offices at approximately 10 a.m. to assist with an ongoing probe covering allegations of criminal conspiracy, money laundering, financial loss to SIC Savings and Loans, and tax-related offences, among other suspected violations.

Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah granted bail amounting to GH¢50 million. Credit: Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Source: Facebook

His visit to EOCO followed an arrest warrant issued by the Accra High Court after the anti-crime body informed the court that prior efforts to bring him in for questioning had not yielded results.

Awuah has disputed EOCO's account of those earlier attempts, and separately denied receiving GH¢2.2 million in legal fees, which forms part of the allegations under investigation.

EOCO, for its part, indicated that its work on the matter remains ongoing and urged the public not to draw conclusions about the MP's culpability ahead of the completion of both investigative and judicial processes.

Afenyo-Markin Challenges EOCO

The development prompted a public challenge from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Effutu MP argued that EOCO appeared disproportionately focused on opposition politicians while failing to apply equivalent urgency to narcotics-related investigations.

Afenyo-Markin specifically called on the agency to identify and prosecute individuals financing and coordinating drug networks with links to Ghana, urging EOCO to pursue the organisers allegedly operating behind those networks rather than limiting its scope to individual suspects.

His remarks arrived at a moment of heightened public scrutiny of Ghana-linked narcotics cases and the broader conduct of EOCO in handling economic and organised crime matters.

The investigation into Awuah remains active, with EOCO yet to conclude its work on the case.

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Source: YEN.com.gh