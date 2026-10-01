Ghanaian auto expert/Car dealer Adu Philip has cautioned motorists against displaying security service stickers on their vehicles when they are not personnel

He said some drivers also leave camouflage clothing, uniforms and other service-related items inside their cars

According to him, such displays could expose motorists to danger, especially during highway robbery incidents

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Ghanaian auto expert Adu Philip has warned drivers against displaying stickers and other symbols belonging to the country’s security services on their vehicles when they are not members of those institutions.

Service stickers and other items that drivers should avoid putting in their cars. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Speaking about some common practices among motorists, Adu Philip noted that it is increasingly common to see private vehicles bearing stickers linked to the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Immigration Service and other security agencies.

According to him, some motorists go beyond stickers by placing camouflage clothing on their dashboards or wrapping uniforms around their car seats, apparently to create the impression that they have links with the security services.

Adu Philip cautioned motorists

Adu Philip described the practice as dangerous and urged drivers to avoid it, even when the service personnel involved is a relative.

He said:

“Most drivers are making this mistake a lot, and most car owners too. You can be driving and see a police crest or sticker on someone’s car, Army sticker, Immigration and all kinds of service stickers."

“Some even wrap uniforms around their seats, while others put camouflage on their dashboards. This is a dangerous practice among drivers. If you are not in the service, you don’t need to put any service sticker on your car. Even if it belongs to your father, you don’t have the right to use it.”

He stressed that motorists should avoid creating the impression that they are members of the security services when that is not the case.

Adu Philip raised highway safety concerns

Beyond questions surrounding the appropriate use of service insignia, Adu Philip said the practice could also put drivers at risk in dangerous situations.

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He explained that criminals operating on highways could mistake a civilian displaying security-related symbols for a police officer, soldier or another security operative.

He warned;

“When you are travelling and, let’s say, there is a robbery on the highway, you could be the first person they attack.”

According to Adu Philip, he has previously witnessed situations where criminals targeted people they believed to be security personnel.

He added:

“They will suspect you are a service person and could attack you immediately.”

The auto expert therefore encouraged motorists to keep their vehicles free from security service stickers, uniforms and camouflage materials unless they are legitimately authorised to use them.

His warning is aimed at encouraging drivers to avoid unnecessary risks while ensuring that security-related symbols are not casually displayed on private vehicles.

Which cars do thieves target in Ghana?

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an auto specialist named several vehicle models he believes thieves commonly target in Ghana, but the reasons go beyond simply stealing the entire car

Adu Philip explained how criminals allegedly use a technique known as car cloning, making some stolen vehicles difficult to trace for years

The expert also shared practical security measures drivers can adopt, including one unusual method he personally recommends to discourage thieves

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Source: YEN.com.gh