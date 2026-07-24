Ghana Education Service Recruitment 2026: Applicants Can Check Application Status From July 24
- The Ghana Education Service announced that recruitment application statuses will be released in phases on Thursday, July 24, 2026
- Pre-secondary applicants covering Early Childhood and Primary levels will be the first to access their status from 5:00 p.m.
- Applicants for the JHS and SHS categories will be able to check their outcomes from 9:00 p.m. on the GES recruitment portal
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that applicants participating in its ongoing recruitment exercise can begin checking their application statuses on Thursday, July 24, 2026.
A statement from the Service, signed by Head of Public Relations Daniel Fenyi, confirmed that results will not be released all at once but staggered across the day according to applicant category.
Adomonline reported that those who applied under the pre-secondary category, which covers Early Childhood and Primary levels, will be the first to access their application outcomes.
The GES has scheduled their results to go live on the recruitment portal from 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Applicants in the secondary category, comprising Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) positions, will follow later in the evening, with their statuses becoming available from 9:00 p.m.
How to Check Your GES Application Status
The Service directed all applicants to log on to the official GES recruitment portal at their designated times to verify their individual outcomes.
No alternative verification channels were indicated in the notice
The GES also used the announcement to acknowledge the conduct of applicants during the process, expressing appreciation to all those who applied for their patience and cooperation throughout the recruitment exercise.
GES closes teacher recruitment portal
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.
Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.
GES opens 2026 study leave with pay applications: Full list of approved courses and eligibility requirements
A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.