The Ghana Education Service announced that recruitment application statuses will be released in phases on Thursday, July 24, 2026

Pre-secondary applicants covering Early Childhood and Primary levels will be the first to access their status from 5:00 p.m.

Applicants for the JHS and SHS categories will be able to check their outcomes from 9:00 p.m. on the GES recruitment portal

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that applicants participating in its ongoing recruitment exercise can begin checking their application statuses on Thursday, July 24, 2026.

A statement from the Service, signed by Head of Public Relations Daniel Fenyi, confirmed that results will not be released all at once but staggered across the day according to applicant category.

The Ghana Education Service says applicants participating in its ongoing recruitment exercise can begin checking their application statuses. Credit: enigma_images

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Adomonline reported that those who applied under the pre-secondary category, which covers Early Childhood and Primary levels, will be the first to access their application outcomes.

The GES has scheduled their results to go live on the recruitment portal from 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Applicants in the secondary category, comprising Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) positions, will follow later in the evening, with their statuses becoming available from 9:00 p.m.

How to Check Your GES Application Status

The Service directed all applicants to log on to the official GES recruitment portal at their designated times to verify their individual outcomes.

No alternative verification channels were indicated in the notice

The GES also used the announcement to acknowledge the conduct of applicants during the process, expressing appreciation to all those who applied for their patience and cooperation throughout the recruitment exercise.

GES closes teacher recruitment portal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

Source: YEN.com.gh