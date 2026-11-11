A 22-year-old tricycle rider in the Ashanti Region received a five-year prison sentence after vanishing with a Pragya worth GH₵42,000

Ali Francis was given the commercial tricycle by a colleague who fell ill and needed someone to cover his shift for the day

The Nsuta Circuit Court handed down the sentence after police traced Francis to his residence at Mampong but found him absent

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A 22-year-old commercial tricycle rider has been sentenced to five years in prison by the Nsuta Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region after he disappeared with a Pragya valued at GH₵42,000 that was handed to him to operate for a single day.

A tricycle rider in the Ashanti Region received a five-year prison sentence after vanishing with a Pragya worth GH₵42,000. Credit: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

GhanaWeb reported that the convict, Ali Francis, who resides at Mampong, was brought before the court after failing to return the vehicle on 12 September 2026, the day he was given custody of it.

Prosecution, led by Detective Chief Inspector Favour Adukpoe, told the court that the owner of the tricycle, Razak Antwi, is a commercial operator residing at Kyebi. Antwi had earlier placed his Pragya, bearing registration number M-25-AP 598, in the hands of a witness named Yaw Badu to run commercially on his behalf.

On 12 September 2026 at around 1:00 p.m., Badu fell ill and could not continue operating the vehicle. He then handed the tricycle to Francis, expecting him to manage the day's commercial runs and return it afterwards.

Francis, however, did not return as agreed. He allegedly took the vehicle to an unknown location and made no effort to account for its whereabouts.

Antwi waited two days before reporting the missing tricycle to the Nsuta Police on 14 September 2026. Officers accompanied him to Francis' residence in Mampong in a bid to locate the suspect, but he was not at home at the time.

Francis was eventually apprehended and brought before the Nsuta Circuit Court, which found him guilty of stealing the GH₵42,000 commercial tricycle and handed down a five-year custodial sentence.

Source: YEN.com.gh