President John Mahama commissioned a National Human Identification Laboratory at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research

Mahama said the facility would help families settle paternity disputes and verify biological relationships in inheritance and travel cases

The President also used the occasion to call on regulators to simplify licensing procedures to support businesses and attract investment

President John Mahama has commissioned a National Human Identification Laboratory at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

The president said the facility will give Ghanaian families scientific tools to resolve disputes over parentage, inheritance and biological relationships.

President John Mahama commissioned a National Human Identification Laboratory at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research. Credit: WHO

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Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Wednesday, 18 November, Mahama said paternity cases in particular represented a key area where DNA analysis could provide definitive answers.

"It will also determine paternity. Maternity, we all know, the woman gives birth to the child, so we know the mother. But sometimes the paternity of the father is in dispute, and the laboratory will settle once and for all the questions of who owns the child," he said.

Beyond paternity, Mahama outlined several other situations where the laboratory's services would prove valuable.

He pointed to inheritance disagreements, where DNA results could confirm or refute claims of biological ties to a deceased relative, and to international travel, where adults may need to verify that the children accompanying them are their biological offspring.

"I am sure that families will also come for analysis to find out, in case of inheritance, who the right successor is, and in case of travel abroad, whether the children you are going with are your real children or they are some strangers from somewhere. And so this laboratory will also help us settle those issues," Mahama added.

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Source: YEN.com.gh