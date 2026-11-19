The Ghana Health Service issued a public health alert on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, warning of serious climate-related health risks

El Niño conditions forecast by the Ghana Meteorological Agency could bring unusually high temperatures and prolonged dry spells

GHS cautioned that rising dust levels and heat could increase vulnerability to meningitis, dehydration and respiratory infections

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has sounded an alarm over the health consequences of El Niño weather conditions expected to affect the country.

It is warning that the combination of extreme heat, extended dry periods and high dust levels could leave Ghanaians more susceptible to meningitis and other serious illnesses.

The Ghana Health Service issued a public health alert on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, warning of serious climate-related health risks. Credit: Pascal Mannaerts

Source: Getty Images

The alert, issued on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, came through the Ministry of Health and coincided with the onset of the harmattan season, a period already associated with dry, dusty air across West Africa.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast El Niño-driven weather patterns that could produce temperatures and atmospheric conditions beyond the seasonal norm.

The GHS warned that these conditions carry significant public health implications, citing increased risks of heat exhaustion, dehydration and respiratory infections alongside the threat of meningitis.

Meningitis is of particular concern during periods of elevated dust and dry air, as the conditions can irritate the respiratory tract and create pathways for bacterial infection.

The harmattan season has historically been linked to surges in meningococcal disease across the sub-Saharan meningitis belt, and the GHS warning suggests that El Niño could intensify those seasonal risks this year.

GHS urges Ghanaians to take El Nino precautions

The health service urged residents across the country to stay alert to symptoms associated with heat-related illness and respiratory conditions, while taking practical steps to protect themselves during the anticipated weather changes.

The GHS alert stressed the importance of:

Staying hydrated Limiting prolonged exposure to dust and heat Seeking medical attention promptly when symptoms arise

The warning reflects broader concern within Ghana's public health system about the intersection of climate variability and disease burden, particularly as El Niño events become more pronounced.

With temperatures projected to climb beyond typical harmattan levels, vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, face heightened risk in the weeks ahead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh