Some bridesmaids at a wedding ceremony have got many talking on social media after wearing two outfits for the occasion.

In one of the videos that was shared on Instagram by @ms_asoebi, the bridesmaid could be seen wearing the same style off shoulder gown as they took to the dancefloor to display their dancing skills.

The bridesmaid wore two outfits and got many talking on social media. Photo credit: @ms_asoebi

They proved to the guests at the party that they didn't come to play as they danced to Olakira's In My Maserati.

The second video shows the ladies dancing in another outfit as some guest captured the moment on camera.

Social media reacts

Many on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @gbengaartsmith said:

"Perhaps the bride sponsored the change of outfit because...what in the name of "inawo" is that?"

@emboossive_cakes_n_events wrote:

"Where una Dey see friends who can turn out for you like this.....it’s era of fake friends."

@official_sandylopez commented:

"They even had same type of weaves on.. okrrrrrrrrrrrrr."

@haleemahgegeletadahlymarh said:

"Please who will pay for 2 outfits?"

@egbebaby wrote:

"I was thinking of this last week..bridesmaids changing with the bride and this is good."

Bridesmaids and groomsmen thrill guests with their dancing skills

In similar news, bridesmaids and groomsmen were captured in adorable videos as they vibed to interesting songs and wowed many on social media.

In the videos, they proved to one another on the dancefloor that they came prepared.

A young woman slugged it out with a man in the first video by displaying amazing dancing skills.

In the second video, another lady battled on the dancefloor with a young man. The bridesmaid and groomsman tried to outdo each other. Money rained on the duo as other guests cheered them on.

