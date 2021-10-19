Ghanaians are reacting over an invention by a man that is intended for use in the kitchen

The man created a saucepan with two separate compartments that can be used for different meals at the same time

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the most interesting reactions that social media users had to share

An innovative man who appears to be middle-aged is going viral on social media after an invention he made for the kitchen was shared online.

The man's identity is not disclosed but many people are excited over the fact that he was able to design a locally-made saucepan that has two compartments.

What this suggests is that people can now save energy and time by preparing two different meals using the same intensity of fire, time duration and utensil by simply preparing them in the different compartments.

Man who invented innovative pot Photo credit: OMGVoice/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, the innovation will also same time and effort used in washing utensils as the time spent on two can now be used to wash only one with the same results.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

What Ghanaians are saying

After observing photos of the genius man's creativity, below were some comments that were shared by social media users in Ghana.

Gabriel Adeniji indicated:

What if one food needs more heat to cook than the other? What if one food needs a shorter or longer time to prepare than the other? Anyways, great invention. Kudos to him!

DedeSmiles Ocansey mentioned:

Very innovative. You can boil rice and eggs on the other side of the pan. You can steam chicken and boil potatoes on the other side. For those without microwaves, you can very much be cooking your yam and have that frozen stew thawing on the other side.. Charley, I will get one paaaa.

Michael Kwabena Appiah opined:

It is very good but I will prefer it to be use to serve two different foods together at the same time rather than using it to cook two different foods…!

See the post and photos below

Innovative hairstyle goes viral

In another report, a barber with the Twitter handle @Topzcut who has been gaining the attention of the media with his super styling prowess again posted photos of his excellent work online.

Recall that the young Nigerian first trended and broke the internet when he wowed people with the creative style he gave one of his models.

Then, he told tweeps that he stayed in Ogbomoso in Oyo state. Many clamoured for him to relocate, saying that he would hit it bigger in Lagos with his skill set.

Source: Yen