The founder and CEO of premium ice cream brand Debascreamery has passed away at the age of 33, leaving many in followers mourning

Following the announcement, the company disclosed that business operations would be suspended temporarily as a mark of respect to her family

Her death marks a significant loss to the entrepreneurial community, with many reflecting on the impact she made through her business achievements and influence

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The Nigerian food and culinary industry is mourning the death of entrepreneur Mary Osadebame Arokodare, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Debascreamery, a premium ice cream brand.

Arokodare passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the age of 33, according to a statement released by her company on social media.

Mary Osadebame Arokodare builds Debascreamery into one of Nigeria's recognised premium ice cream brands through dedication and entrepreneurship. Photo credit: Mary Arokodare/Instagram

Source: UGC

The announcement, shared on Debascreamery's Instagram page, expressed sadness over the loss and informed customers and partners that business operations would be suspended temporarily as the family and staff grieve.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our owner and founder, Mary Osadebame Arokodare,” the statement said.

The company appealed for understanding and respect for the family's privacy during the difficult period, adding that updates on the resumption of operations would be communicated in due course.

Despite the temporary closure, the company indicated that previously scheduled events would proceed as planned.

The statement also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, condolences and kind messages received since news of Arokodare's death emerged.

Founded by Arokodare, Debascreamery grew into a recognised name in Nigeria's food and dessert industry, earning a loyal customer base through its range of premium ice cream products.

News of her passing has sparked an emotional response on social media, where customers, friends, fellow entrepreneurs and admirers have been paying tribute to her contributions to the food business sector.

Many remembered her as a passionate entrepreneur whose vision helped build a successful brand and inspired other young Nigerians pursuing careers in business.

Her death marks a significant loss to the entrepreneurial community, with many reflecting on the impact she made through her work and dedication.

Watch the sad Instagram reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh