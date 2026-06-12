Abdul Baba Rahman has grabbed attention after a video of his interaction with a Ghanaian man in the US went viral

He opened up on the preparations being made by the team and the resolve of the team to give its best

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions ahead of the Black Stars’ first group match

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Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman has sent a message to all Ghanaians ahead of the team’s first group game against Panama.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook showed a Ghanaian man standing with the Greek Super League club PAOK defender, seeking his views on what to expect from the team ahead of the World Cup.

Black Stars defender Abdul Rahman Baba opens up on the team’s ambitions during his interaction with a Ghanaian in the US. Image credit: James Mark Otchere, Ghana Black Stars/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Looking confident, the former Chelsea player, wearing a Black Stars tracksuit, said the team had good training in anticipation of their matches.

He then thanked Ghanaian fans for their prayers and support, adding that the senior national team players were poised to give their best in the competition.

“We thank you for your prayers and for your support, and we will fight.”

The comments made by Baba Rahman apparently pleased the Ghanaian man, who smiled broadly as the player walked off.

At the time of writing, the video showing Baba Rahman’s interaction with the supporter had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the Facebook video of Baba Rahman’s interaction with a Ghanaian in the US.

Black Stars arrive in Rhode Island

The senior national team on Thursday, June 11, touched down in Providence, Rhode Island, for the final phase of preparations.

The team will resume training on Friday, June 12, ahead of their first Group L match.

The Black Stars will be based at Bryant University in Rhode Island throughout the early stages of the tournament.

Ghana will play its first group game in Toronto, Canada, against Panama, followed by England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia.

The senior national team, the Black Stars, received a massive welcome in the US ahead of their World Cup campaign. Image credit: Black Stars/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Reactions to Baba Rahman’s interaction

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video were excited to hear Baba Rahman speak with confidence ahead of the country’s first group game.

YEN.com.gh sampled comments:

Kwesi Ciroc indicated:

“Agenda boys are also here monitoring proceedings… our Black Stars… yes!”

Ewura Papabi stated:

“Awwww, my Baaba, Baaba forgive me wai. I am sorry for joining 34,999,999 people to say you don’t deserve a call-up wai. Former Fabu player, deɛ me taa wakyi pampɛɛɛ.”

Kofi Da Boy added:

“So GFA preferred BABA Rahman to Dede Ayew? Nipa mpɛ nokware.”

Nana Linus Duah wrote:

“He cannot hear Twi, so if Ghanaians talk, he cannot hear the voice of Ghanaians.”

Sirr Meneeme stated:

“Alas, my one and only international journalist.”

Issahaku bonds with lady in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku warmed hearts online after his interaction with a lady went viral.

A video showed the moment he said in Twi that he was working hard, and the young lady encouraged him.

Fatawu Issahaku then acknowledged the presence of a team chef and proceeded to shake hands with him.

Source: YEN.com.gh