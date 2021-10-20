Afua Akoto, 70, lives with her two grandchildren in one of the most deprived villages in the Ashanti Region

The trio lives in a dilapidated mudhouse that leaks whenever it rains

The septuagenarian has received help in the form of foodstuffs, clothing, and new cooking utensils

A 70-year-old Ghanaian woman, Afua Akoto, who has no livelihood support, pension fund, and a monthly stipend to cushion her, has received help.

From one of the most deprived villages in the Ashanti Region, Akoto lives with her two grandchildren in a shabby mudhouse.

The Government of Ghana introduced the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) in 2018, a cash transfer programme for the extremely poor, but Akoto’s data was not captured, GBC News reported.

Daily hustle

The septuagenarian has had to resort to hustling and joggling from one job to another, doing menial jobs from dawn to dusk for their upkeep.

Despite the daily struggle, she is only able to get a few tubers of cassava to feed her family.

Receiving help

When GBC News paid a surprise visit to her, broken pots, broken buckets, scattered dirty clothes, old trunks, dirty plates had littered the compound of her dilapidated mud house.

Akoto, whose husband left her 40 years ago, expressed excitement, saying dreams come true.

The crew presented food items, clothes, and brand new utensils to her. The team is also raising funds to complete a house for Akoto and her grandchildren.

