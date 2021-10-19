Ghanaians are angry with musician Shatta Wale for pulling a stunt on the whole country with his fake shooting report.

On the rainy evening of Monday, October 18, 2021, news went viral that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion.

The report spread like wildfire, prompting the Ghana police to launch an investigation into it.

Shatta Wale busy on call.

Source: UGC

Just a few hours later, Shatta Wale himself released a statement to debunk the shooting report, taking on the Ghana police and the media.

His explanation for faking his shooting has not seated well with some people on social media and they have reacted massively.

Many have called for his arrest and said Shatta Wale must not be treated as one that is above the law.

See some of the reactions sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Many believe that Shatta Wale must also be arrested like the Takoradi woman, indicating that nobody is above the law:

Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Alleged shooting story

Shatta shook Ghana with his shooting report. He was reported to have been shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion on Monday, October 18, 2021, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

This has been confirmed by his spokesperson, Nana Dope.

Video of how prophet predicted Shatta Wale's shooting

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, known popularly as Jesus Ahuofe had predicted earlier that Shatta Wale would be shot.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the bishop mentioned that Shatta Wale would be shot Monday, October 18, 2021, and that would lead to his death.

Perhaps, he pulled this stunt to 'fool' the pastor as well.

Police mount search for Shatta Wale

The viral report prompted the Ghana Police to mount a search for Shatta Wale.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the police said Shatta Wale could not be found either in his house or in any hospital.

Pastor who predicted Shatta Wale's shooting arrested

In a related development, Jesus Ahuofe has been arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

Speaking on the incident, Nana Romeo of Accra FM indicated that Jesus Ahuofe was picked up by the police when he was about to go live on air for his weekly show.

Source: Yen.com.gh