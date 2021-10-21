Shatta Wale has been spotted screaming on top of his voice following his court hearing

The dancehall star was heard saying he was ready to go to jail for his actions

Shatta Wale and some others have been remanded into police custody for a week

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr known in entertainment circles as Shatta Wale has been spotted in a video saying he was ready to go to jail for his recent action.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a rather livid Shatta Wale was seen storming out of court amid heavy police presence following his court hearing.

He had been remanded for a week after the ruling and was heard shouting out loud that he was ready to "sleep in jail".

Shatta Wale in court. Source: Instagram/@sweetmaameadwoa

Source: Instagram

As he was about getting on the police van, Shatta Wale said: "Just send this to them. Tell them I want to sleep in jail..."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Shatta Wale was seen wearing a white hoodie as his loyal fans thronged the courthouse to show support to him.

The dancehall musician has been remanded into police custody for one week.

Shatta Wale was arraigned before an Accra Circuit on Thursday, October 21, 2021, following his arrest on Tuesday.

The Ayoo hitmaker pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

Three others, Kojo Owusu Koranteng a.k.a. Nana Dope, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator, who have been charged for abetment were also been sentenced to one week remand in police custody.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian media personality, TV/radio broadcaster and entrepreneur, Jessica Opare Saforo has opened up about her job as a voice-over artiste in the country.

While speaking in a video, Jessica Opare Saforo said she was the voice ambassador for MTN and the one responsible for some of the automated messages.

According to her, she is the one who said: "The number you've dialed cannot be reached at the moment. The mobile equipment is either switched off or out of coverage area."

She also noted that she is the one behind, "You have one minute remaining" - the voice mobile phone users on MTN normally hear when they are running out of airtime.

Source: Yen.com.gh