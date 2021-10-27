The story of a KNUST student who never attended secondary school but made it to the university has been shared online

Thomas Sarfo could not go through secondary education due to the low financial status of his family

The diligent young man studied by himself and excelled after sitting for NOVDEC

Thomas Sarfo is a Ghanaian young man who is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, Finance General from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

A recent post by Edward Asare on LinkedIn shared that Thomas was able to gain admission to KNUST straight from Junior Secondary School (JSS).

According to the post, the smart man could not afford to go through secondary school as his family did not have the means.

As a result of that, he had to join his brother in the shoe making business until he was able to gather enough money for NOVDEC registration.

He studied by himself and got admitted at the prestigious university.

Thomas now owns a shoemaking and a web development business with his friend, Erasmus who is a graduate of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

