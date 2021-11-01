Prekese Radio, a media station in Hamburg, Germany, was set up by a Ghanaian man who traveled to Europe

The station was established to help Ghanaians and other Africans obtain important information particularly as fresh immigrants

ZionFelix recently visited the radio station and Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on a video he shared

A man from Ghana who now resides in Hamburg, Germany, has set up a media house he calls Prekese Radio in the European country.

According to the official website of the station, it was founded in January 2021 and promises to be the go-to radio station for information regarding the European region.

Revealing why it was set up in the first place, it is indicated that a lot of Ghanaians and other Africans who migrate to Germany, face a lot of issues particularly if they are not informed about how to approach life.

View from Prekese Radio in Germany Photo credit: ZionFelix

"Oftentimes, Africans and for that matter, Ghanaians would opt for information from WhatsApp audio from friends and family, hear-sayers, or any other inauthentic sources available. That way of obtaining information usually misinformed people about the realities on the ground," the official website mentioned.

Instead of simply observing or talking about this problem, the man who founded the station decided to be the solution by setting up the station to provide accurate information to the immigrants as well as convey their problems to the appropriate authorities.

Popular Ghanian blogger, ZionFelix was recently at the station and recorded himself having a great time on a show there.

In another success story, a man from Ghana identified as Mr. Bediako is projecting the African culture in a grand style in the German city of Hamburg by setting up an entire market that sells goods made in Ghana especially.

The hardworking African enthusiast was discovered by popular Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, who has been on a trip to Europe and Asia for some weeks.

According to Zion, Mr. Bediako is making Ghana proud as he becomes the very first person to set up an African market in the city, named the Malata Market.

