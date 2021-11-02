A video has captured wedding guests struggling for kokonte as the server tried to keep them away from hot pots

Despite being shouted at, the people never minded as they held their plates out in hope of getting their portions

Many Instagram users who watched the video said that the 'fight' over kokonte shows they must have missed home

A wedding party supposedly held abroad has stirred massive reactions on social media as people queued for kokonte.

In a short video reshared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, a woman sat behind two big pots placed on fire as guests huddled in front of her to get their portions.

The guests really wanted the food. Photo source: @instablog9ja

They were determined

The guests held out their plates as she screamed instructions at them to stay away from the hot pots.

Despite the shovelling around, the people stayed put and waited for their turns. Many Nigerians have since reacted to the short clip.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with thousands of views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

ediblesbysapphire said:

"Your cloth will catch fire oh."

omoiyapat said:

"Lol it’s not everyday they get to see food like this …Make they hustle for am abeg …if I see hot semo and Banga soup here ennnn only God know how I go take rush am@."

l.tobiloba said:

"Amala with gbegiri is Life."

kimberly_la_hot said:

"Why am I d only one that doesn’t like dis meal."

sweetsophieeee said:

"Abeg we only live once, me sef fit do same."

christianagoldskincare said:

"This set of people came for the food, something I can do, they have missed home."

Lady serves kokonte using kettle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the video of a lady serving food in a very unconventional way got many Nigerians talking on social media.

Using kettles known for serving water or boiling it, the lady poured ewedu and gbegiri into different plates laid out on the table.

The method proves efficient as it allows serving the soup easier in a neat manner. The content went straight into the plates without staining the table sheet.

Source: Yen News