Just like Funny Toheeb, Ghanaian comedian, Dacoster, has gathered a growing social media presence with his ability to crack people up via celebrity imitations.

The Instagram comedian with a following of over 200k dedicates his page to recreating celebrity looks with photos and videos.

The comedian recreated Rita's look. Photo credit: @official_dacoster, @ritadominic

Just recently, he chose one of Nollywood's favourite, Rita Dominic.

In a video which she recently shared, the actress who sported a big afro donned a black mini dress with long puffy sleeves.

Well, it didn't take long before Dacoster jumped on this look, recreating it in his caricature-like, exaggerated version with loud makeup and a dress made out of polythene material.

Reacting to the video, Rita who found it hilarious had this to say:

" I will soon leave instagram for you people."

Check out the video below

Not his first time

A few months ago, the dark-skinned comedian released a video of himself in a caricature version of one of Nollywood actresses, Ini Edo's looks.

Dacoster who has a growing Instagram presence is pretty known in the Ghanaian social media community for his hilarious depictions of celebrity styles.

In the video which was reshared on African Style Rage's page on Instagram, Dacoster is sporting a caricature version of Edo's looks with his made of nylon and what appears to be sellotape.

