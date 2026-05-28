Barcelona are reportedly ready to launch a huge €90m bid for Julian Alvarez after agreeing a deal for Anthony Gordon

The former Manchester City man is said to prefer a move to Barcelona despite interest from a Premier League side and a Ligue 1 team

Atlético Madrid have reportedly demanded around €150m to release Alvarez

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Barcelona are preparing another major move in the transfer market after reaching an agreement for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

The Catalan giants have now turned their focus towards Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who has long been viewed as the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are planning fresh talks over Julián Álvarez despite Atlético Madrid demanding a huge €150m transfer fee. Image credit: Atletico Madrid

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old Argentina international is reportedly eager to leave Atletico and is said to favour a switch to Barcelona over any other destination.

Julián Álvarez nears Barcelona move

However, Atletico are unwilling to part ways with one of their key stars cheaply and are demanding around €150 million before considering a sale.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are also monitoring the striker’s situation.

According to Football Espana, Barcelona are ready to submit an opening offer worth €90m following discussions with Alvarez’s representatives.

Unlike the Gordon deal, which is believed to be close to completion, negotiations for Julian Alvarez are expected to be lengthy because of Atletico’s firm stance.

Barcelona sporting director Deco reportedly held a meeting lasting more than four hours with Alvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo.

Source: YEN.com.gh