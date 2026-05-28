Barcelona Reportedly Prepare €90 Million Bid for Julián Álvarez After Sealing Anthony Gordon Deal
- Barcelona are reportedly ready to launch a huge €90m bid for Julian Alvarez after agreeing a deal for Anthony Gordon
- The former Manchester City man is said to prefer a move to Barcelona despite interest from a Premier League side and a Ligue 1 team
- Atlético Madrid have reportedly demanded around €150m to release Alvarez
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Barcelona are preparing another major move in the transfer market after reaching an agreement for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.
The Catalan giants have now turned their focus towards Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who has long been viewed as the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski.
The 26-year-old Argentina international is reportedly eager to leave Atletico and is said to favour a switch to Barcelona over any other destination.
Julián Álvarez nears Barcelona move
However, Atletico are unwilling to part ways with one of their key stars cheaply and are demanding around €150 million before considering a sale.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are also monitoring the striker’s situation.
According to Football Espana, Barcelona are ready to submit an opening offer worth €90m following discussions with Alvarez’s representatives.
Unlike the Gordon deal, which is believed to be close to completion, negotiations for Julian Alvarez are expected to be lengthy because of Atletico’s firm stance.
Barcelona sporting director Deco reportedly held a meeting lasting more than four hours with Alvarez’s agent Fernando Hidalgo.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh