Ghanaian academic prodigy Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa has officially graduated with a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico (UNM)

Born in May 2004, Ruth previously shattered national records when she gained admission into the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), graduating with a BSc in Mathematics

Now 22, the brilliant scholar is aggressively pushing forward with her PhD research in optics and lasers, keeping her sights firmly set on joining the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

The extraordinary journey of Ghana’s most celebrated young scholar has reached another historic milestone, proving that her early childhood brilliance was not just a fleeting moment but the launchpad for a monumental career in space technology.

Ghanaian prodigy Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, at just 22, graduates with an MSc in Electrical Engineering from UNM, propelling towards NASA in her Ph.D. journey. Image credit: thevokofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ruth Ama Gyan-Darkwa, who captivated the continent nearly a decade ago as a pint-sized university freshman, walked across the graduation stage at the University of New Mexico's Spring 2026 Convocation to receive her advanced engineering degree.

Ruth’s academic timeline reads like a masterclass in intellectual acceleration. Homeschooled single-handedly by her father, a dedicated mathematics and physics tutor at Prempeh College, Ruth skipped multiple primary grades, sat for her BECE at age 9, completed St. Louis Senior High School at 12, and became the youngest tertiary student in KNUST's history in 2017.

Upon graduating from KNUST with a degree in Mathematics in 2021, Ruth openly stated that the abstract calculations were simply a foundational stepping stone.

She noted that her ultimate goal was to acquire core computational and engineering skills to directly contribute to Africa's emerging space challenges.

True to her word, she relocated to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after being headhunted by UNM’s Global Education Office, which recognised her as the institution's youngest-ever international graduate student.

Read the Instagram post below.

Ruth Gyan-Darkwa dreams of joining NASA

At the University of New Mexico's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Ruth's master's research centred heavily on advanced optics and lasers.

Working directly with the world-renowned Centre for High Technology Materials, her work involves the micro-components that power satellite communications, long-range space telemetry, and fibre-optic networks.

Far from slowing down, the 22-year-old engineer has already transitioned directly into her PhD.

"She is currently pursuing her PhD in Electrical Engineering, aiming to join NASA ❤️🧠," thevokeofficial confirmed.

Man graduates after seven-year degree journey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fresh graduate of the University of Ibadan, Oladotun Olakunle, has gone viral after sharing a detailed and emotional reflection on his academic journey following his induction into the Medical Laboratory Science profession.

The young graduate took to LinkedIn to narrate the challenges he faced from admission through to graduation, describing a journey heavily impacted by nationwide disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged ASUU strikes.

Source: YEN.com.gh