A Ghanaian lady is going viral on social media following a video that was recorded of her while she was trying to eat

With her long nails, the young lady whose name is not disclosed attempted to eat fufu with her hands and it was a great challenge

A Ghanaian lady was recorded while she was trying to eat fufu at a local food joint and the video is gaining massive attention on social media as it is cracking lots of people up.

The video particularly gained massive attraction after famous Ghanaian relationship advisor, Abenamagis, shared it on her Twitter handle, @abenamagis.

The lady in question was seen wearing extremely long nails which made it very difficult for her to eat the local dish, fufu, which is normally consumed by biting it off bit by bit with bare hands.

The lady made different attempts to take a piece of the meal but each time, it proved challenging, which got many bystanders in stitches.

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

After watching the rib-cracking video, Ghanaians went straight into the comment section to share their equally funny reactions.

Below were some interesting ones selected by YEN.com.gh for the reader's pleasure.

@princesammyaley used the lady's situation as a point of reference to speak about an attitudinal behavior of Ghanaians in general:

We're not serious in this country. Warrisdis

@Starsialove asked the lady an interesting question:

Who send u, fufu in e making ampa

@Lawrenaff hilariously stated:

Stupidity with this generation, hm

Watch the video below

A young girl's rib-cracking video

In another story, a beautiful young girl famously known on TikTok as Camifrobabe, cracked ribs online with a video showing her reaction when she saw what she had done to her face.

Camifrobabe had used her mother's makeup kit to create some art on her face without a mirror and later decided to check out the result of her effort.

Upon seeing her face, the young girl screamed on top of her voice,

"Impossible! What did I did" and turned to her mother shortly after to say, "you are a naughty bird", after the woman had pretended she had not seen the obvious flaw.

