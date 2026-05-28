The Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, visited his constituents affected by the Weija Dam spillage

After visiting the flood-affected constituents, Jerry Ahmed Shaib brought a smile to their faces by enjoying a meal with them

Several Ghanaians on social media who watched the video applauded the MP for his care, while others criticised the lawmaker

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Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency, shared a meal with some residents in his jurisdiction who had been affected by the flood.

Several residents in the Weija-Gbawe Constituency have been affected by flood after there was a water spillage from the Weija Dam.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, MP for Weija-Gbawe, enjoys jollof with some flood victims in his constituency. Photo credit: Jerry Ahmed Shaib

Source: Facebook

According to the residents, there was no announcement before the spillage was done.

In a video on X, the MP visited some of the flood-affected victims to ascertain the level of damage and what help could be offered to them.

After engaging some of the victims, Jerry Ahmed Shaib shared a meal with them.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib was videoed pouring a pack of rice into a bigger bowl, so everyone present could eat some.

Everyone present had their disposable spoons ready so they could start eating when the MP poured the food.

There were several proteins on the jollof. They included chicken, meat, eggs and sardines.

All those present, including the MP, enjoyed the meal while chatting in a loving atmosphere.

Hundreds stranded after the Weija Dam water spillage

Hundreds of suburban homes across the Weija-Gbawe municipality have been completely submerged under heavy torrents following an emergency, controlled spillage of the Weija Dam.

GWCL authorised the opening of all major spill gates after the dam’s reservoir water levels aggressively scaled past the 48-foot critical safety threshold, threatening a catastrophic structural breach.

The massive, high-velocity discharge has left thousands of citizens completely displaced, cut off primary transit corridors, and triggered a full-scale humanitarian response across the Ga South enclave.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to MP bonding with his constituents

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@a_jerry_j said:

"Well, I have known him for over 16 years. That's how He lives with the people in the community. We call him Chorkor lawyer."

@AdeBakah wrote:

"Tueh, this one too be MP! MP wey e no get eating habit. You are eating with people, you bite a piece of meat and put it back in the bowl."

@nsuonemfraama said:

"He couldn't help with the announcement for the residents to move? All the same, enjoy Ghana jollof."

@VoiceOfAdenta wrote:

"Shares a meal with residents, but we know these “residents” are NPP party executives. The settings plenty!!😂😂."

@HUMBLE_ISMHO said:

"This is not important…he should clear the waterway and allow the water to flow so that it doesn’t affect the citizens there."

@AgbeySamuel0 wrote:

"We aren't even ashamed of where he is standing; only God can save Ghana."

@spicytoto000 said:

"Instead of them sitting down and knowing how to tackle the situation on board, see what they are doing…Unserious people and leaders."

@Kwabs_thg wrote:

"This one too. Where does it benefit the residents? Oh, oh, Ama Ghana. Everything is performative."

Source: YEN.com.gh