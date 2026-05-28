Regina Daniels has disclosed she has not seen her sons in over a year amid her estranged marriage with Ned Nwoko

Emotionally reflecting, Daniels expressed a strong desire for a daughter to deepen her understanding of motherhood

Daniels discussed the unique challenges of raising daughters versus sons in a heartfelt TikTok interview

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has revealed she has not seen her two sons with estranged husband Senator Ned Nwoko in over a year, while also disclosing that she has mentally walked away from marriage but remains determined to have a daughter.

Regina Daniels Breaks Down Emotionally Over Not Seeing Her Children in a Year

Source: Instagram

Speaking during a candid chat with TikTok content creator Jarvis following her Children's Day carnival on May 27, a visibly emotional Daniels said she misses her boys but remains hopeful of seeing them soon.

"Yeah, of course I miss them. But I know I'll see them soon, by God's grace. Insha'Allah. I saw them last year. They're so good. My first one will be 6 this year. My second will be 4. And now my boy, his teeth fell off," she said.

Despite ruling out remarriage, Daniels said her desire for a daughter remains strong, adding that she believes having a girl child deepens a woman's understanding of motherhood.

"I have checked out of marriage but I still want to have a daughter. I feel like that is when I'll finally know the meaning of motherhood," she said.

"But I haven't had a girl yet, and I must have one. I feel like motherhood starts better. Like, you would understand motherhood when you have a girl child."

Actress Regina Daniels marriage to Nigerian senator Prince Ned Nwoko hits the rocks after a bitter online feud. Photo source: @regina.daniels

Source: Facebook

Daniels also reflected on the differences between raising sons and daughters, noting that boys look to their fathers as role models while mothers must personally model the values they want their daughters to emulate.

"It's easier to raise boys than girls because at least you groom them into having a role model figure as a father. But for your girl child, you have to be that role model for them to emulate," she said.

She added that while men tend to move on and build new families, women are more naturally tied to their roots.

"But men would grow, they'll get married, they'll be very, very firm on building a family. But women, you could just easily, they would always remember home, like always," she noted.

Watch the X(Twitter) video below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' disclosure about kids

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@HEALTHY DRINKS IN BENIN CITY said:

"Only a mother would understand that she tried to hold back tears while answering Jarvis especially the part “I saw them last year.”

@Ella sparkle said:

"I just love the way she talks. God should pls make it possible for her to see her kids, mehnn. She is just too calm."

@Dijakay said:

"It seems like only a mom could really get the pain. She held back tears while talking to Jarvis, especially when she said, 'I saw them last year.'"

Regina Daniels begs sons' school for safety

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels had urged her sons' school to ensure their safety amid her separation from Ned Nwoko.

Her emotional appeal followed a promotional video of the school, which featured her first son. The video and Regina's reaction triggered loads of reactions from social media users

Source: YEN.com.gh