A young Nigerian poultry farmer has shared progress from his chicken-rearing business, showing how his birds have matured over time

He revealed that he raised noiler chickens from day-old chicks with the aim of egg production instead of using traditional layer breeds

His farming setup and egg production process have sparked interest and questions from social media users

A young Nigerian poultry farmer has attracted attention online after sharing updates on his chicken-rearing business, showing how his birds have grown from day-old chicks to mature egg-laying stock.

The farmer, known on TikTok as @best_noilers_layers.farm, documented his journey of raising noiler chickens, a dual-purpose breed, to achieve egg production rather than use the commonly preferred layer birds.

The young poultry farmer showcases his matured noiler chickens as they begin laying eggs. Photo credit: best_noilers_layers.farm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that he carefully structured his poultry system to accommodate different stages of growth, building a multi-section cage to house his birds. In the setup, he also kept turkeys in separate compartments.

According to him, each section was designed with practical waste management in mind, including flat boards and wood shavings placed beneath the cages to absorb droppings. He also incorporated netting to support hygiene and ease of cleaning.

In a recent update, the farmer showed that his noiler chickens had reached maturity and had begun laying eggs. He added a board inside the enclosure to facilitate proper egg collection.

The video captured him gathering a bucket filled with freshly laid eggs, which he proudly displayed as proof of his progress.

His update has generated curiosity online, with many users asking about the age at which the chickens began laying and seeking advice on his rearing method.

The post has continued to draw engagement from aspiring poultry farmers interested in modern and practical livestock techniques.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh