Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy for Mohammed Kudus has resurfaced after the release of Black Star's 2026 World Cup call-up list for a friendly against Wales

The man of God had prophesied that the footballer would make it to the World Cup; however, his name was not included in the recent squad to face Wales

Many concerned football lovers believe Prophet Telvin Sowah's earlier prediction may have failed, as they have flooded social media to share mixed reactions

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Renowned Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Kudus has resurfaced, causing outrage online.

Prophet Telvin's Kudus prophecy resurfaces after Black Stars' World Cup preparation call-up list. Image credit: Mohammed Kudus, Telvin Sowah

Source: Facebook

In a live discussion on Okay FM, Prophet Telvin Sowah stated Mohammed Kudus would make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the man of God noted that the footballer might experience a burning sensation around his leg and would not perform as expected.

Prophet Sowah further stated that his spiritual message to Mohammed Kudus was for the footballer to seek urgent help.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesying about Kudus is below:

Carlos Queiroz names squad for Wales friendly

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has started shaping his final direction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after naming a 28-man squad for Ghana’s friendly against Wales.

The selection, announced on Monday, May 25, offered an early glimpse into his thinking.

The list is believed to have featured five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards, but also left out several familiar names.

Unfortunately, Mohammed Kudus's name was not included in the list of the 28-man squad, sparking massive concern on social media.

The Facebook post of Carlos Queiroz's Black Stars' 2026 World Cup call-up list for the friendly against Wales is below:

Prophet Telvin's Kudus prophecy resurfaces

Following the release of the preparation list, football lovers have alleged that Mohammed Kudus might not make it to the World Cup, with many casting doubts on Prophet Telvin's prophecy of the star boy playing for Ghana in the tournament.

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Kwame wrote:

"I hope this is not the final list? If not, Telvin Sowah will be hot."

Lartey wrote:

"The timeline has shifted the catalyst."

Kobby wrote:

"He's is still a prophet and we love him, in fact, my love for him will never fade, and don't forget he said that the new coach will change everything and it will surprise everyone. All the same, I hope this is not the final list."

Hawa Marcelo wrote:

"They have tampered with the catalyst of time, and so I won't be surfaced if the prophecy fails."

Moonwalker wrote:

"Telvin predicted Kudus would be the pillar of the Black Star, but now that he is out, the timeline has been affected. Telvin is good."

Snart_93 wrote:

"I was just thinking about his prophecy this morning, oo, eeeiiiii."

Quabenah Isobah wrote:

"Let’s wait and see. I still believe that prophecy will come true."

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies doom for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President. Image credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Telvin Sowah

Source: Facebook

Telvin Sowah warns Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah prophesied doom for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President.

In a video, the Ghanaian preacher said that he saw the leader being overthrown in a vision supposedly shown by God.

Source: YEN.com.gh