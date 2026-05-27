Nana Ama Amissah III, the Queen Mother of Mankessim, has sadly passed away, leaving a legacy of leadership

Her untimely death, officially announced on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, sparked heartfelt tributes across social media

The late Nana Ama Amissah III was a revered figure, elected as Queen Mother in 1994 and appointed to the GoldBod board in 2025

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Nana Ama Amissah III, the Queen Mother of the Mankessim Traditional Area and a member of the GoldBod board, has passed away.

Mankessim Queen Mother and GoldBod board member Nana Ama Amissah III reportedly passes away. Photo source: Nana Ama Amissah III, Ghana Gold Board – GoldBod

Source: Facebook

The news of the prominent traditional leader's demise was confirmed during a sitting of the Mankessim Traditional Council on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

What happened to Nana Ama Amisah III?

The exact circumstances leading to the tragic demise of the late Nana Ama Amissah III remain unknown.

However, some online rumours indicate that she passed away in March 2026, and that the traditional council and her family had waited until May to officially announce the tragic news to the public.

According to reports, the council, in the presence of members of the media, was formally notified of the passing of Nana Ama Amissah III at the meeting on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Footage circulating online showed the linguist in the Mankessim traditional area performing libation, which was witnessed by the Queen Mother’s relatives, who wept uncontrollably.

Nana Ama Amissah III's demise has evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, including public figures, who mourned with heartfelt tributes on social media.

The Facebook videos announcing the demise of Mankessim Queen Mother Nana Ama Amissah III are below:

Who was late Nana Ama Amissah III?

The late Nana Ama Amissah was the Queen Mother of the Mankessim Traditional Area.

She was duly elected and enstooled as Queen Mother for the Traditional Area on July 2, 1994.

Tragedy strikes as Ayanfuri Mmrantehene Nana Kwabena Okyere dies following an accidental shooting at a funeral service on Friday, May 8, 2026. Photo source: William Whitehurst/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The late monarch was also the head of all the queens in the Central Region of Ghana.

In 2025, Nana Ama received a big political appointment from President John Dramani Mahama, as she and 12 others were sworn member of the board of directors for the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), which is spearheaded by NDC Communications Officer and lawyer Sammy Gyamfi.

The Facebook video of Nana Ama Amissah III at the GoldBod board inauguration is below:

Nana Ama Amissah III's death stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Reginald Addo Thompson commented:

"I can't believe this. Obaatanpa, may your soul rest in peace."

Ebenezer Amoah Affedzie wrote:

"Aww, I am yet to see an active Fante Queen mother of her kind. May she rest well."

Okogyeabour Kwesi Dadzie said:

"I heard this news early last month, but I never believed. Rest well, Nana."

Ayanfuri Mmratehene Nana Kwabena Okyere passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ayanfuri Mmratehene Nana Kwabena Okyere passed away in an accidental shooting incident on Friday, May 8, 2026.

The tragic incident happened during his appearance at the funeral service of Abusua Panyin Akwasi Kwateng.

Source: YEN.com.gh