Aïcha Drabo is a female welder breaking barriers in a male-dominated occupation

Her journey to mastering the craft has been shared in a post on social media

The 23-year-old is said to have started learning the skill of fabricating and designing in 2013

At 23, Aïcha Drabo is breaking barriers with her talent as a welder in an occupation ruled by men despite the challenges women in the field face.

As a child, she understood from second grade that she wasn't cut out for the classroom. And, since 2013, she turned towards welding, an occupation dominated by men.

With dedication and commitment to her craft, Drabo quickly rose to become the master at a workshop, where she started learning the skill of welding.

Meet the Talented Lady Artisan Breaking Barriers in a Profession Ruled By Men Photo credit: Hermann Aboudja

Source: Facebook

Sharing her story

In a post seen on the Facebook account of Hermann Aboudja, her story has been told. According to Aboudja, in 2020, Drabo declined a contract to fabricate a charrette.

She had mastered her craft to position herself as one of the favourites in her field.

Shining example

While recounting her story, Aboudja noted that not everyone would earn masters or doctorates, but we are all born to succeed.

''Let's find our way. Sure, it is very important to know how to read, write and count in a language. And primary school is enough for that.

''Aicha, after learning to read, write and count, decided to learn a profession. Seven years later, this is the result,'' he said.

Ghanaian Female Painter

Aside from Aïcha Drabo, Lois Bailey, a venturesome student at the University of Education, Winneba, is making strides in a male-dominated occupation as a female creative painter.

Despite the challenges she has encountered in her young career, she is determined to break barriers and become one of the most loved painters in Ghana.

Some of her clients undermine and underrate her judgment and expertise because of her gender, but she is eager to exceed expectations for herself.

Source: Yen