South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation to announce a five-point strategy aimed at curbing illegal immigration

Authorities planned to jail employers who hire undocumented workers and establish dedicated courts to speed up deportations

Officials recorded that the Border Management Authority intercepted over 450,000 people attempting to enter the country illegally in the past year

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The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a strict five-point strategy to crack down on illegal migration across the nation.

The South African government lists 5 measures to curb illegal immigrants from Ghana and other countries. Image credit: Anadolu Ajansi

Source: UGC

This executive intervention follows a surge in anti-foreigner marches and rising citizens' frustrations over a 33% national unemployment rate.

According to a report by the BBC on June 7, 2026, the newly unveiled measures will directly impact undocumented immigrants from Ghana and other African countries.

Cyril Ramaphosa's five-point immigration strategy

President Ramaphosa acknowledged that illegal migration places unfair pressure on South Africa's public services and infrastructure.

To address the crisis, the president outlined a specific five-point plan focused on enforcement and systemic overhaul.

The five core pillars of the strategy include:

Cracking down on immigration law violators

Strengthening border security

Stamping out corruption within the immigration system

Closing loopholes in immigration law

Working with other African countries to tackle the problem

SA government renew working terms for migrants

As part of the implementation plan, the government will hire 10,000 inspectors to audit businesses.

Ramaphosa explained that unscrupulous employers who pay undocumented migrants below the minimum wage will now face imprisonment instead of simple fines.

Furthermore, the state will discontinue green ID books to eliminate identity theft, moving toward a biometric digital register for every person in the country.

"We will act against forces who are exploiting the concerns of our people about illegal immigration to further their own political, personal or criminal agendas," Ramaphosa told the public.

He also strongly cautioned citizens against vigilantism and door-to-door intimidation.

The president warned that no private individual is permitted to confront people on the street to demand proof of nationality, emphasising that only authorised officials may enforce immigration laws.

South African kid mistaken as foreigner dies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a heartbroken South African woman in Limpopo is pleading for financial help after her 19-year-old son, Nhlamulo Sambo, was fatally stabbed during xenophobic unrest on May 31.

The incident took place at Mossel Bay in South Africa’s Western Cape.

Source: YEN.com.gh