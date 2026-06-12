The popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President, has taken the spotlight once again in the wake of his latest declaration

In a video, the seer indicated that he foresaw Kofi Adams in some difficulty based on a vision he had, and called on the minister to act on it and avert potential disaster

Karma President has risen to fame over the years in the wake of prophetic declarations concerning well-known figures both in the country and beyond

Popular Ghanaian spiritual leader Karma President has issued a word of caution to Sports Minister Kofi Adams.

This comes after he claimed to have seen a vision about the NDC Member of Parliament.

Ghanaian seer Karma President releases a doom prophecy about Sports Minister Kofi Adams. Image credit: Karma President, Kofi Adams, Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Karma President shared that he saw evil machinations being plotted against the minister.

He claimed that in the vision, he saw Kofi Adams struggling financially and potentially disgraced if he does not act on it.

He further explained the source of the spiritual attack and advised the minister to take immediate steps to avert any disaster or bad outcome that may follow him.

“Honourable, please seek spiritual help because if this is to manifest, it would be sad news. I foresaw sickness, disgrace, and financial struggle. Please act on it,” he said in the video.

At the time of reporting, the video of Karma President sharing the vision about Kofi Adams had gained reactions online.

Watch a TikTok video of Karma Seer sharing his vision about Kofi Adams:

Sports Minister Kofi Adams sought spiritual support from Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah ahead of crucial World Cup matches for the Black Stars. Image credit: Michael Oti Adjei, Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Kofi Asadms visits Adom Kyei Duah for prayers

The comments by Karma Seer come on the back of a recent visit by Kofi Adams to Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah’s Philadelphia church.

The minister travelled to the spiritual ground to seek divine backing as the Black Stars are set to play one of their key tournament matches in Philadelphia.

A video went viral on social media showing the moment Adom Kyei-Duah held the politician’s hands and prayed for the team’s success in full view of the congregation.

“Go and take your testimony. Go for it. You are free,” Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah told the minister as he offered his blessings.

Kofi Adams explained that he deemed it important to seek spiritual intervention before leaving the country.

He added it was necessary to take the appropriate steps to avert what has been revealed in the spiritual world before it materialises.

Karma President’s prophecy about Paa Kwesi Nduom

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President shared a prophecy about the founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

The seer claimed he saw the Nduom lying in state in a coffin, with many loved ones crying and grieving over his passing.

According to him, the vision represented a death that might befall Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom if care is not taken.

He cautioned the politician to take the necessary steps to avert what he claims has been revealed in the spiritual realm before it materialises.

Source: YEN.com.gh