A Ghanaian young man based in Italy has been granted an interview by Zion Felix on his YouTube Channel where he opened up about his life as a flourishing photographer and videographer.

Ebenezer Andre Owusu revealed that he works as a part time photographer and videographer but through hard work has been able to employ five other people who assist with the job.

He shared that he juggles his part time work with a full time job.

The 24-year-old mentioned that for a video booking, he charges around €1000 - €1500 (Ghc7,069 - Ghc10,603).

He added that the price per event is dependent on the type of event it is.

How he started

Emmanuel recounted that after completing secondary school, his father purchased a camera for him and his business took off from there.

