A group of women from the Catholic Women’s Fellowship was spotted enjoying alcoholic drinks at a social gathering

The women, who were still dressed in their official church uniforms, were seen with various brands of beer and soft drinks

A video of the event, which was shared on the social media platform X, has sparked a heated debate about public conduct among religious groups

A viral video showing members of the Catholic Women’s Fellowship enjoying bottles of alcoholic beer while in their church uniforms has sparked mixed reactions online.

A group of Catholic Women’s Fellowship take refreshment to the next level as they enjoy beer in a public setting. Image credit: GNA

Source: UGC

The footage, which was posted by Edhub on X on May 6, 2026, captured the women in a relaxed mood during a refreshment session.

In the video, several women were seen holding bottles of popular alcoholic brands, including Club and Guinness.

While some members of the fellowship opted for soft drinks like Fanta, others chose to "chill" with alcoholic beverages.

The sight of women drinking publicly while in their sacred fellowship attire has become a major talking point for many social media users.

The women appeared unbothered and relaxed as they socialised, suggesting the gathering was a time for bonding after church activities.

However, the public nature of the act has led to questions regarding the expectations placed on "women of God" and the standards of different denominations.

Watch the X video below.

Netizens react to women's fellowship enjoying beer

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the women's fellowship's post below:

@KofiGuyman said:

"Erh, is that not Auntie Abrefe! She is always advising us not to drink alcohol 😂😅".

@chackonichrist wrote:

"A man from my community was an elder in the Catholic Church... He was demoted because... he mentioned that some amount was used to purchase Guinness for the Rev.Father".

@ananse__kwaku reacted:

"This is the only thing I like about the catholics. They don't discriminate against anything. They feel life as it is on earth".

@Man__Gomez added:

"Churching is overrated in Africa".

@patosiaw10 commented:

"Holy family enjoying unholy things😂😂😂".

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YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Catholic priest at St. John the Evangelist Church in Adenta, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obeng Codjoe, has acknowledged experiencing romantic feelings, saying priests are not exempt from the emotions common to others.

He noted that priests are ordinary people who go through the same human experiences as everyone else, emphasising that ordination does not make one a superhuman.

Source: YEN.com.gh