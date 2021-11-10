A young Nigerian man, Ikechukwu Oseji, has opened up on his ill-fated Europe migration through Libya

Ikechukwu who embarked on the journey in 2015 after saving up N750k said he was influenced by the lifestyles of people who succeeded in crossing over to Europe

The Libya returnee narrated how he drank someone else's urine to survive and managed to stay alive on the Mediterranean Sea

In a quest for a better life, a young Nigerian man, Ikechukwu Oseji, decided to go to Europe through the deadly Libya route.

Thanks to fishermen who rescued him on the Mediterranean Sea, Ikechukwu would have not been alive to tell the story because the dead tell no tales.

The man said he drank urine to survive

He saved up N750k for the trip and didn't tell his parents

Speaking with Legit TV, the Delta State indigene narrated that he embarked on the journey to Libya in 2015 after saving up a total of N750k.

He had acquired skills as an electronics repairer in 2007 and was able to raise the money from the job as well as his local contributions.

Ikechukwu revealed that his journey was influenced by the lifestyles of people who succeeded in moving to Europe through Libya. The young man was determined to also excel like they did and didn't inform his parents about the journey except for his immediate elder brother.

He was one of the 15 persons who survived on the Mediterranean Sea

Along with 14 others, Ikechukwu managed to scale through the Sahara desert where he had to drink someone else's urine to survive.

The young man who spoke in Pidgin English said on the Mediterranean Sea, their boat carrying 147 persons capsized.

Ikechukwu eventually returned to Nigeria in 2017 and has advised anyone who cares to listen that entering Europe via Libya is a dangerous venture and is an idea that should not even be nursed.

Nigerians react

Princess Folayan Oyeyemi Blessing remarked:

"Lucky you.

"Seeing him talking, he must be someone that has a good heart but just be a victim of stubbornness."

Roland Julius Ezeanyika commented:

"His own is small, jst 1hr, wht of me that stayed on this same Mediterranean sea for good 7 days,its jst God dat protect."

Samuel Uwem Umoh wrote:

"It is well. This is a difficult and painful experience . Ignorance is killing. Study route is the easiest and fastest means to relocate."

Benard Godwin said:

"More than 20,000 thousand people in Europe today came through the meditaerean sea including me am in Italy now bologna on the 1first of march this year me to I go to prison but is Grace of God shaaa."

31-year-old Libya returnee shares harrowing experience

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported a 31-year-old Libya returnee had shared how her husband died at sea.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the 31-year-old lady narrated how she had left the country with her husband in 2018 to seek greener pastures.

According to the lady, before embarking on the trip, they were warned that the zodiac wasn't good but still went on the boat trip.

At the Mediterranean sea, their boat capsized with her husband one of the many persons who lost their lives.

Deborah survived the ugly incident thanks to where she was seated on the boat. The Nigerian woman explained that only those who were positioned around the boat engine lost their lives - she sat at the opposing end.

Source: Yen