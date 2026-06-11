The Embassy of Ghana in Washington , D . C ., USA, has provided an update to the diaspora on the 2026 World Cup

It announced an update on government plans to distribute free match tickets to Ghanaians in the US

Netizens have meanwhile taken to social media to share their views on the disclosure made by the Embassy of Ghana in Washington, D.C

The Ghana Embassy in the US has issued a statement to nationals in America in the wake of the 2026 World Cup.

The Embassy, in a Facebook post on June 10, delivered an update to Ghanaian nationals in America on the distribution of tickets for Ghana’s group matches.

The Ghana Embassy in the US provides an update on the distribution of match tickets to the diaspora to watch games at the World Cup. Image credit: DeFodi Images, Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the Embassy, it is yet to receive match tickets to be distributed to the diaspora community, but it has pledged to distribute them as soon as they are received.

“The Embassy of Ghana in Washington D.C. wishes to inform the Ghanaian diaspora in the United States that the Mission is yet to receive tickets for the World Cup games. As soon as the Mission receives the allocated tickets and modalities on how to distribute them, it will be communicated to the diaspora community accordingly,” the statement read.

The senior national team, the Black Stars, will play their second World Cup game in the US when they meet England at the Boston Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The Black Stars will finish their group stage with their last game against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, USA, on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Below is the Facebook post from the Ghana Embassy in the US on match ticket distribution for Black Stars games:

Concerns over free ticket distribution in Canada

Meanwhile, Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis, based in Canada, has voiced his concerns over the free ticket distribution to diasporans living in Canada.

In a video posted on his TikTok, the outspoken social media personality appealed for tickets to be given to genuine Ghanaian supporters who are ready to go to the stadium and cheer the Black Stars.

Ghanaians in Canada warm up as they meet to rehearse JAMA songs ahead of Black Stars vs Panama match. Photo credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images, @theanumstudios/TikTok

Source: UGC

Reactions to Embassy of Ghana in US on match tickets

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions regarding the free distribution of tickets to the diaspora to support the national team.

YEN.com.gh sampled some comments below:

Michael Mortoti stated:

“Kindly be on standby and go for the tickets and watch the match on our behalf. Don’t go for any 24-hour shifts biaaaa oooo, go and support the Black Stars. You have been prophesying about them winning the World Cup so they need your support wai.”

Henry Adofo opined:

“Those of us in Boston are waiting patiently for it to come out to support our Black Stars.”

Marie Williams indicated:

“So are there tickets for the Toronto match? I would turn up on the 17th, no joke.”

Radiya Sinare stated:

“I hope the tickets will be distributed fairly and not into one person’s hands who will then sell them. Just saying.”

Dr Wisdom K. Henyo added:

“I was at their departure dinner in Alexandria, and everyone was asking for the tickets.”

Adom Kyei Duah prays for Black Stars

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, attended the Believer’s Worship Centre, popularly known as Philadelphia.

Kofi Adams’ trip was reportedly to seek spiritual assistance for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Source: YEN.com.gh