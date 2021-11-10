A young Ghanaian woman, Dr Shekira Yahaya, graduated as the Overall Best Medical Student from the University for Development Studies (UDS)

A young Ghanaian woman, Dr Shekira Yahaya, has graduated as the Overall Best Medical Student during the 22nd Congregation Ceremony of the University for Development Studies (UDS).

A total of one-hundred and ten (110) undergraduate students graduated from UDS in November with first-class honours on November 6, the school said on Facebook.

Dr Shekira Yahaya made herself proud as she graduated from the prestigious university with seven coveted awards, including the Mr Poku Prize for Best Medical Student in Paediatrics and Child Health and Ghana Medical Association Award for Overall Best Medical Student.

Other awards

The brilliant doctor also won other laurels at the 22nd graduation ceremony of UDS.

Dr Shekira Yahaya won the Vice-Chancellor Award for Best Student in MBChB, Dean’s Award for Overall Best Graduating Medical Student, Dr. Sory Prize for Best All-round Graduating Medical Student, and Registrar’s Award for Best Student in MBChB.

Best Graduating Student from UDS

