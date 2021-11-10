A Ghanaian couple has graduated with Nursing degrees from the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale in Ghana's Northern Region

Adam Wasizu emerged as the Overall Best Student with a first-class degree while his wife earned a second-class upper in BSc Nursing

The duo graduated during the 22nd Congregation Ceremony of UDS on November 6

Adam Wasizu, the Overall Best Student at the School of Nursing, University for Development Studies (UDS), graduated with a first-class degree with his wife.

His joy was double as he earned the feat with his wife who also graduated with second class upper in BSc Nursing.

The pair, who started their Degree Nursing programme together at UDS, were among hundreds of students who graduated during the 22nd Congregation Ceremony of UDS in Tamale.

Former schools

Wasizu, an alumnus of Naa-Bongu Junior High School (JHS) in Nalerigu in the North East Region, Ghana Senior High School (SHS) in Tamale in the Northern Region, graduated with a first-class at the Nalerigu College of Nursing and Midwifery with a Diploma in Nursing in 2016.

With the educational background, he enrolled at UDS and has graduated with a BSc. Nursing First-Class Honours with CGPA of 4.63.

Wife's alma matter

Wasizu's wife, who is said to be a mother of one, is a former student of Wulugu Senior High School (SHS) in the West Mamprusi Municipality, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Nalerigu where she graduated in 2017, bagging a certificate in Nursing.

Meet the Overall Best Medical Student from UDS

Meanwhile, a young Ghanaian woman, Dr Shekira Yahaya, graduated as the Overall Best Medical Student during the 22nd Congregation Ceremony of the University for Development Studies (UDS).

A total of one-hundred and ten (110) undergraduate students graduated from UDS in November with first-class honours on November 6, the school said on Facebook.

Dr Shekira Yahaya made herself proud as she graduated from the prestigious university with seven coveted awards, including the Mr Poku Prize for Best Medical Student in Paediatrics and Child Health and Ghana Medical Association Award for Overall Best Medical Student.

