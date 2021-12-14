An angry ex-girlfriend showed up at her ex-boyfriend's wedding reception and turned the place upside down

In the trending video, the vexed lad went bananas with her gang as they threw chairs and shattered bottles found on the premises

Guests scampered for safety as the groom and his newly wedded bride were nowhere to be found amidst the whole chaos

What started as a beautiful celebration of holy matrimony ended on an abysmal note as a lady stole the show and turned things messy.

The lady who happened to be the ex-girlfriend of the groom showed up to the venue with her gang of friends.

In the event which reportedly took place in East London, the lady disrupted proceedings along with her friends as they threw chairs, broke bottles and scattered the place.

In the video shared by @remedyblog on Instagram, security personnel on ground tried to calm the wild lady to no avail.

Guests scampered for safety as the irate woman kept screaming at the top of her voice. The groom and his bride surprisingly disappeared from the venue.

social media users react

@fabulous_richy007 stated:

"My wedding reception will be on WhatsApp group, if u do anyhow I remove u and revoke the group link."

@decencychiemek wrote:

"Lagos men will be getting married and at that same wedding venue, they are already thinking about another woman in their head, Omooooo!!!"

@ifeabuja said:

"If they're Christians and the matrimonial blessings had been conferred on the couple by a Priest, the lady and her friends are just wasting their time. Reception is just the icing on the cake."

@dedo.lapo remarked:

"This is what I can do especially when I don spend for the guy pass my bro."

@destiny_idisi thought:

"D man really offend d woman✅ see d mouth wen e take dy say “I understand ur annoyance “ dy suppose stone am better 2 by 2."

Lady fakes her wedding to make ex jealous

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a lady faked her wedding to make her ex-boyfriend jealous.

Taking to TikTok, the young woman with the handle @kennyykatt shared how she planned a whole wedding completely with a dress, veil, her family, a groom and a photographer just so that she could fool her ex into thinking that she had tied the knot - talk about extreme.

"Remembering the time I faked getting married and had a photoshoot to get revenge on my ex," she wrote in the post.

Even though she later shared that she was joking about the entire thing and that the wedding was for a website, the post still went viral as people kept sharing it.

