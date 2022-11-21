Black Stars Players Spotted Having A Funtime In Camp As They Prepare For Their First Match
- The Ghana Black Stars players have been spotted having a good moment as they gear up to take on Portugal in their first group game at the World Cup
- In the video making rounds on social media, the players appeared relaxed as they watched a Qatari man exhibit some dance moves
- Netizens who saw the video commended the team for trying to fraternize with citizens from its host country
The Senior National Team of Ghana, the Black Stars, have been captured enjoying a fun moment as they gear up to play their first game against Portugal at the FIFA World Cup.
In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @ghana_in_qatar, the players were seated in a hall as a Qatari man dressed in a thobe stood before them in a position ready to dance.
The 11-second video which seemed to be an initiation night organised for the Qatari had the players watching on in excitement as he danced to Shatta Wale's “Dancehall king” banger.
The nice video had gathered over 67,000 likes and 400 comments at the time of writing the report.
Some netizens who reacted to the video commended Qatar for opening up doors to the world and for accommodating all cultures.
Ghanaians react to the mood at the Black Stars camp
Others also urged the Black Stars to give off their maximum best and make the nation proud
Mike Tetteh
Qatar is doing everything possible to accommodate all cultures. People have to also respect theirs. I love them for that
T.alfred_Wilson90
There is something with Shatta and The youth... We must pay attention to his positive energy. SM4lyf
SAMEGOD22
wow this very nice.why we don't build this world as one people and love each other,, football
Ghana is the most hyped African country in this tournament I swear
Frank Zaza UG
from Nigeria I really love the vibes plz Ghana make us Africa proud we need the cup am supporting you guys
Yam.jallow❤️
May almighty Allah help you guys to win love from Gambia
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how Ghana's senior national football team, the Black Stars were warmly received after they arrived in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The team flew from Dubai to the UAE where they had assembled and played their last friendly match against Switzerland.
The Black Stars were given a rousing welcome to Qatar by Ghanaians and other people supporting the team in the country.
