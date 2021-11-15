A young man in love has got many cracking up online after seeing him in his feelings

The unidentified groom was seen shedding tears uncontrollably while he exchanged vows with his wife-to-be

The officiating pastor's effort to get him to calm down and to keep it cool fell on deaf ears

A man has got many entertained as he shed what seems to be tears of joy on his big day.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @EB_Asbr had the overjoyed man crying uncontrollably on his wedding day as he exchanged vows with his bride.

The officiating pastor's efforts to get him to calm down went down the drain.

The mad with his bride and the officiating pastor Photo credit: @EB_Asbr/Twitter

Many who saw the post were intrigued by the man's interesting reaction.

Watch the full video below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a newlywed bridegroom had to be escorted by his parents to his own matrimonial bed and the groom did it with some funny drama.

In a short video shared by Wisdom Blogg, the groom was also joined by his in-laws who came with smartphones in numbers to capture the occasion.

In what appears to be a Muslim union, the groom first offered a handshake to the bride who was already dressed and seated on the bed.

He sat somewhat unsettled beside the unperturbed lady while an Imam read the rites. After the religious exercise, the man surprisingly burst into soft sobs.

