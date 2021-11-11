A groom was emotional and had to be assisted by his family members and in-laws in meeting his heartthrob, the bride

In an emerging video, the groom was escorted by his parents and in-laws to join his wife on their matrimonial bed

The shy groom first gave her a handshake and burst into soft sobs after joining the lady on the large bed

Matters of the bedroom is usually a private business between couples, but a newlywed bridegroom had to be escorted by his parents to his own matrimonial bed.

And the groom did it with some funny dramas.

In a short video shared by Wisdom Blogg, the groom was also joined by his in-laws who came with smartphones in numbers to capture the occasion.

He was so shy

In what appears to be a Muslim union, the groom first offered a handshake to the bride who was already dressed and seated on the bed.

He sat somewhat unsettled beside the unperturbed lady while an Imam read the rites.

After the religious exercise, the man surprisingly burst into soft sobs.

Internet users react

@humbetee said:

"Lol why do I find it so funny , what exactly is he crying for."

@timcee_o commented:

"Hahahahhaha make dem kuku teach him what He needed to do na."

@arkhindele opined:

"werey Dobo naa which one be hand shake nowshey nah business meeting."

@innenane remarked:

"The Groom is obviously new to this bedroom matters and very shy... but the bride shine eye wella."

@freedah_accessories stated:

"Why he dey cry.Ase nigga."

