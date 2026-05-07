A 19-year-old Senior High School student has reportedly been shot in the stomach during a demolition exercise at Domeabra Danchira in the Ga South Municipality

According to reports, the demolition exercise involved a private developer allegedly seeking to pull down more than 1,000 structures in the area

The incident has heightened tensions within the community, with calls for accountability and an investigation into the shooting

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A 19-year-old Senior High School student is battling for his life after he was reportedly shot in the stomach during a demolition exercise at Domeabra Danchira in the Ga South Municipality on Wednesday, May 6.

The incident, which has sparked tension and outrage among residents, reportedly occurred during a demolition operation supervised by police officers who had been deployed to maintain security at the scene.

Police officers supervise a demolition exercise at Domeabra Danchira in the Ga South Municipality. Photo credit: Anadolu/ GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to eyewitness accounts, chaos erupted when police officers allegedly fired warning shots to disperse a crowd that had gathered to protest against the demolition exercise.

During the confusion, the teenager was struck by a bullet in the stomach.

Family members of the victim told reporters that the young man was stepping out of his home when the shooting occurred.

They alleged that the officers discharged firearms indiscriminately during the operation, resulting in the student sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The injured student was first rushed to FK Effah Community Hospital for emergency medical attention before being referred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre due to the severity of his condition.

Speaking to the media, the Administrator of FK Effah Community Hospital, Ibrahim Napson, confirmed that the teenager arrived at the facility in critical condition.

According to him, the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and appeared extremely weak and restless upon arrival.

He explained that medical personnel at the facility managed to stabilise the student before referring him to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for advanced treatment.

Medical officials say the teenager remains in critical condition.

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Eyewitness shares account

The demolition exercise follows reports that a private developer identified as Frederick Kofi Asare had moved into the Domeabra and Danchira communities with police support to demolish more than 1,000 structures in the area.

Medical personnel attend to emergency cases following the shooting incident. Photo credit: University of Ghana Medical Centre/Facebook

Source: UGC

Residents have since expressed anger over the manner in which the operation was carried out, with many demanding accountability and a full investigation into the shooting incident.

An eyewitness at the scene claimed that the police were firing warning shots to disperse demonstrators when one of the bullets allegedly struck the student.

The shooting has heightened tensions within the community, as residents continue to question the use of force during the demolition exercise.

Authorities are yet to comment on the circumstances surrounding the shooting officially.

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Techiman Tanoso chief gunned down on farm

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Techiman Tanoso chief had been gunned down by unknown assailants as he worked on his farm on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Police reports indicated that the 74-year-old Akwamuhene Nana Owusu Koko was found with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead after being admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The police leadership in the Bono East Region visited the family of the late traditional leader to commiserate with them and announced the launch of an investigation into the tragic incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh