Committee Names Doctors and Nurses Who Allegedly Caused Death of Engineer Charles Amissah
- The Akosa Committee named several doctors and nurses for failing to provide emergency care to hit-and-run victim Charles Amissah
- Findings revealed that emergency medical technicians lacked critical life-support training and acted as "couriers" rather than lifesavers
- The report recommended that the identified medical staff be referred to regulatory bodies like the Medical and Dental Council for disciplinary action
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The Akosa Committee, tasked with investigating the death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah, has indicted multiple health professionals for failing to provide emergency care.
The committee, according to a report by Joynews on May 6, 2026, identified staff across the Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who reportedly failed to attend to the victim during his life-threatening condition.
Names of medical professionals who failing Charles
Among those cited in the report is Dr Anne Marie Kuduwa, who is accused of failing to attend to Amissah at the Police Hospital and providing untruthful information.
Other doctors named for similar failures include Dr Nina Naomi Adotevi, Dr Ida Drunt, and Dr Genevieve Ajah.
Nursing staff were also listed in the findings, including Ms B. Texson, Ms Joy Daisy Nelson, and Ms Salamatu Alhassan Adu.
Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, chair of the committee, raised serious concerns about the competence of ambulance personnel involved in the case.
In his words:
“They were just couriers, really, and could not, without these skills, maintain life whilst in the ambulance”.
The committee has recommended urgent reforms, including a national electronic bed management system to prevent such tragic lapses in the future.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh