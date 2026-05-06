The Akosa Committee named several doctors and nurses for failing to provide emergency care to hit-and-run victim Charles Amissah

Findings revealed that emergency medical technicians lacked critical life-support training and acted as "couriers" rather than lifesavers

The report recommended that the identified medical staff be referred to regulatory bodies like the Medical and Dental Council for disciplinary action

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The Akosa Committee, tasked with investigating the death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah, has indicted multiple health professionals for failing to provide emergency care.

The Akosa Committee indicts doctors and nurses for reportedly neglecting Charles Amissah, causing his death. Image credit: Ministry of Health/Facebook

Source: UGC

The committee, according to a report by Joynews on May 6, 2026, identified staff across the Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who reportedly failed to attend to the victim during his life-threatening condition.

Names of medical professionals who failing Charles

Among those cited in the report is Dr Anne Marie Kuduwa, who is accused of failing to attend to Amissah at the Police Hospital and providing untruthful information.

Other doctors named for similar failures include Dr Nina Naomi Adotevi, Dr Ida Drunt, and Dr Genevieve Ajah.

Nursing staff were also listed in the findings, including Ms B. Texson, Ms Joy Daisy Nelson, and Ms Salamatu Alhassan Adu.

Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, chair of the committee, raised serious concerns about the competence of ambulance personnel involved in the case.

In his words:

“They were just couriers, really, and could not, without these skills, maintain life whilst in the ambulance”.

The committee has recommended urgent reforms, including a national electronic bed management system to prevent such tragic lapses in the future.

Source: YEN.com.gh