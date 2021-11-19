A talented man identified as Joe Harmon has built a beautiful supercar using woods after a tasking 9 years

According to the creator of the whip, it took him roughly 20,000 hours and consists of 20 kinds of woods

Reacting to concerns of it catching fire in the event of an accident, Joe said virtually all normal cars run the risk of catching fire when there is a mishap

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man has built a fine supercar with woods.

The talented man named Joe Harmon said the wooden supercar is the result of his long term desire to build something for himself.

He said it took him 9 years to build Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Ridiculous Rides

Source: UGC

It took him 9 years to build

Joe, in a video shared by Ridiculous Rides, stated that it took him roughly 9 years to complete as it was very tasking.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to him, he started building the car as he got out of college and used 20 different kinds of wood for it.

Its tyres are made of walnuts

Joe's supercar runs on walnut-fashioned tyres and has other body parts obtainable in a normal car including airbags.

The car steering wheel is also made entirely from wood but a different type.

Speaking on fears that it has more risk of catching, Joe said all normal cars also get into accidents only that he may not be the same again after a mishap owing to its build.

Mixed reactions trail the innovation

Jermaine Medz said:

"If that thing crashes he dies for sure or after awhile the wood rotten so how does that makes sense especially if it over heat and get on fire lol."

Jack Lyles wrote:

"I woodnt want crash that............. see what i did there yeah any ways your body wood be i did it again sorry it wood be covered in splinters."

Mustang Mathew stated:

"That is amazing looking car I always wondered why no one ever built it I like it it's pretty amazing car that's good stuff man."

Cristal-Jeff Goering commented:

"Back in the 70 /75 or so Dan Hana rink made car of basswood and fiberglass with a 750kawa ln the backseat and you steered it with your feet it was in a popular mechanic mag."

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a creative young boy who has crafted a man-powered excavator from what appears to be branches of trees left many impressed.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the Facebook page of Hello Vybes, had the young man actively operating his invention.

He was seen with the wooden excavator in between his legs as he scraped sand from the floor.

Source: Yen.com.gh