Ghanaian actor John Peasah showed how he wears a spine support device to help him sit and move amid his health condition

He explained that many people do not know the private struggle behind his daily movement

His latest update drew emotional reactions as fans sent prayers and words of encouragement

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the hit TV series YOLO, has shared another emotional update on his health condition, giving fans a closer look at what he goes through daily.

YOLO actor Drogba shares the support device helping his movement. Image credit: John Peasah

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok, the actor showed how he wears a spine support device, which he said helps him sit up most days and move slowly.

The video has since drawn attention online, with many fans expressing sadness over the visible impact of his condition.

The update came at a time when Drogba had been sharing more personal details about his health battle.

Drogba shared how the Spine MoTech helps

In the video, he was seen explaining how the support helps him manage movement, especially on days when his body feels weak.

His caption also gave more insight into the situation, as he explained that many people do not know what he deals with behind the scenes.

“This is personal. People don’t know I rely on my Spine MoTech to sit up most days and to move slowly,” he wrote.

The actor further explained that the medicine he uses gives him a little strength for only a short period before leaving him exhausted again.

According to him, the less expensive medicines help him move briefly, sometimes for a few hours, before they knock him out.

He also told people not to feel ignored when they call, and he does not respond, explaining that he may be asleep because of the effect of the medicine.

The video has made his condition feel more real to many followers who had only seen updates and posts about his health online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Drogba demonstrated how he uses the device

Seeing him demonstrate how he wears the support and explaining how it helps him move brought a deeper emotional weight to the story.

Fans took to the comment section to send prayers, encouragement and messages of support. Some said they were heartbroken to see the actor in that state, while others called on the public to treat his condition with more empathy.

Drogba has been battling a serious health condition for some time, and his recent updates have shown how much it has affected his strength, movement and daily routine.

For many who watched him bring life to the screen in YOLO, the video was difficult to see. It showed a man still fighting, even when simple things like sitting up and moving require support.

His latest update was not just about pain. It was also a reminder that behind every public figure is a human being facing private battles.

John 'Drogba' Peasah opens up on circulating false claims about Ibrahim Mahama helping to fund his medical treatment. Image credit: John Peasah

Source: TikTok

Drogba spoke about Ibrahim Mahama's aid

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor John Peasah spoke in a new TikTok video after a long period of silence due to his condition.

He addressed claims that businessman Ibrahim Mahama had already stepped in to support his treatment.

Drogba's latest emotional update drew attention as he said he was still waiting for help and still fighting.

Source: YEN.com.gh