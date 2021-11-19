A sad lady has recently shared that she rejected her boyfriend's marriage proposal and since then, she has lost his attention

She added that her boyfriend has refused to try harder to convince her to change her mind

Netizens who saw the post shared various opinions about it in the comments section

A young Ghanaian lady has recently resorted to social media to open up about what she is currently going through in her relationship.

In a post on Twitter, @madam_eudia shared that her man asked her to be his wife but she declined and since then , his attitude towards her has changed.

Her post read as ;

You proposed, I said no, there n)) you've stopped chatting calling n texting at least push small eerhh

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the 282 comments below;

@CriWellington commented:

Push what ? Titanic ship or what ? Do u think there aren’t more girls beautiful than u kai

@NanaYawBioh1 wrote:

Saaa mo Unnecessary Tactics wei, yennfii no biom oo..!!! Aden aa Push Small

From @princesarkodie1:

Some girl bi, I propose give am. She said no. Then I said okay suddenly she dey call me eh. Won't you call me.?. Now am thinking to nag her pass koraa. She think we dey joke

@shitoloo wrote:

There’s plenty of fishes in the sea to be wasting time on one who ain’t ready to be caught

@dabromarfo commented:

Imagine applying for loan at a bank and they bounce you, then you dress everyday and go to the bank to greet the manager hahaha

From @MohammedJedu:

It’s not an American movie! Real life is different from movies! You let some one’s fiction deceive you, you will continue to reject suitors

@AAbranti3 replied:

I should push so that you come and complain that I am harassing you

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video emerged on social media in which a man could be seen proposing marriage to his girlfriend in a mall.

The young man went on his knee to ask the lady to marry him but he was rejected by his lover who asked him if he was capable of giving her a baby.

As the lady asked him the question, the man could not utter a word, and after he was helped on his feet he began to cry, saying he used his manhood for money ritual for the lady's sake.

