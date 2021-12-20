Gifty Anti has expressed her unhappiness online after she was disrespected

According to the TV star a male celebrity has disrespected her

She then released a photo online flaunting her Benz car

Popular on-air personality, Gifty Anti, has been forced to do something she has never done before.

Gifty, is one of the respected TV presenters in the country at the moment due to her sense of humour.

The award-winning presenter has been living a clean lifestyle with no fighting on social media.

Gifty Anti throws fire at top celeb; flaunts car for the 1st time in photo (Photo credit: Instagram/Gifty Anti)

Now, someone Gifty referred to as a celebrity has incurred her wrath and she has taken a swift swipe at him.

Gifty has released a photo of herself looking beautiful as she posed flaunting her Benz car.

According to Gifty, a male celebrity has disrespected her and she is really hurt.

In her post, she said she bought her car with her hard earned money.

"Hmmm some celebrity I loved has disrespected me paa this morning eh!!! Charley I am trying very hard not to hit back but I am hurt walayi!! Granted he didn’t know I am the one he was referring to but Charley everybody be somebody oh. Yes I don’t own an expensive car like he does but I bought my China made car with my own hard earned money oh!! Herrrrr."

Fans react to Gifty's post:

@chiveifeoluwa:

"Don't mind them and don't bring yourself to their level.Huggggsssss."

@glaurya_b:

"People and their mouths. Let’s remember “if you don't have anything nice to say to someone dont say anything at all.”

@dazzlingbeauty.boateng:

"It is well mummy...but omg, this picture is sooo beautiful."

@elisaa._x:

"Don't mind him my dear. You're doing extremely great things and that's what matters!."

@mrzz_koomson:

"With your own money and your good name still intact 100% . forget about them."

